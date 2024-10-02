Road to be closed for five nights for level crossing work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The B4387, between Westbury and Halfway House, is set to be affected by the closures from Saturday, October 5, to Thursday, October 10.

The closure is to allow for Network Rail to carry out work on a level crossing.

As a result the road will be closed between 10.10pm to 6.25am on Saturday and Sunday, and from 11.45pm to 6.25am on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

A diversion route will be in place.