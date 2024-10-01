Senior Shropshire fire officer at centre of 'inappropriate WhatsApp messages' investigation resigns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Adam Matthews had stepped down from his position on Monday.

ACFO Matthews and SFRS' Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Simon Hardiman have both been the subject of an investigation over what the service described as 'inappropriate messages'.

Last month it was confirmed that CFO Hardiman had been allowed to return to work after being given a written warning and ordered to complete training.

Those sanctions came after an external investigation into the complaints.

SFRS has not published the details of the findings of the investigation, and said only that it had "concluded", with the Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority’s Personnel Panel taking what was described as "appropriate action".

Now the service has confirmed the resignation of Hardiman's junior, ACFO Matthews, in a post on its website.

In the statement, chair of the fire authority, Councillor David Minnery, said: "I am writing to inform you that Assistant Chief Fire Officer Adam Matthews has tendered his resignation and will leave Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service on Monday, September 30, 2024."

When news of CFO Hardiman's return to work was confirmed he insisted that what had been publicly reported, in an expose from ITV, did not represent him as an individual.

He said: "I recognise this has been an unsettling time for the service and I want to apologise for the upset that has been caused.

"Whilst I am confident that what has been reported publicly doesn’t represent me as an individual or the service I am so proud to lead, I do of course recognise there are lessons to be learned.

"I am looking forward to getting back to doing the job I love and to working alongside such a great team at Shropshire Fire and Rescue."