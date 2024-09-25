'Lessons to be learned' Shropshire fire chief to return to work following 'inappropriate' WhatsApp messages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In April this year, CFO Simon Hardiman, and Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Adam Matthews, were both accused of sending sexist messages.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service announced that it would be launching an independent investigation into the messages, which concerned Area Manager Jan Morris and allegedly included the use of abusive and sexist terms about her.

Both men were on hiatus from their roles while the allegations were investigated.

On Wednesday, SFRS announced Mr Hardiman was set to return to work, after the independent investigation into the concerns had concluded.

SFRS said the Fire Authority’s Personnel Panel has met and taken appropriate action and that CFO Hardiman will be returning to work.

Simon Hardiman the Chief Fire Officer at Shropshire Fire and Rescue

Chair of the Fire Authority, Councillor David Minnery, said: “The Fire Authority commissioned an independent and external investigation to look into the complaints raised against CFO Hardiman.

“The Personnel Panel considered the information provided from that investigation and have gone through due process in their decision-making. The action taken was to impose a written warning and a mandatory training requirement. The matter is now closed. I am pleased CFO Hardiman will now be coming back to work.”

CFO Hardiman, said: “I recognise this has been an unsettling time for the Service and I want to apologise for the upset that has been caused.

“Whilst I am confident that what has been reported publicly doesn’t represent me as an individual or the Service I am so proud to lead, I do of course recognise there are lessons to be learned.

“I am looking forward to getting back to doing the job I love and to working alongside such a great team at Shropshire Fire and Rescue.”

SFRS confirmed to the Shropshire Star that the investigation into ACFO Adam Matthews has yet to be concluded.