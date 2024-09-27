Broadband firm confirms Shrewsbury Town stand sponsorship

Airband said the agreement would cover the 2024-25 football season.

Shrewsbury Town is the only football league club in the county of Shropshire, which Airband described as the 'heartlands' of its fibre network.

The firm said the renewal of the partnership will see The Croud Meadow Stadium being home to the 'Airband Family Stand' once again this season.

James Hyland of Airband said: “Airband is committed to supporting communities across our Midlands heartlands and we’re pleased to have the chance to partner with Shrewsbury Town again this season.

"As the only Football League club in the county and a great community club, they’re the perfect partner for our growing sports sponsorship network. We hope that Town can have a successful season in 2024-2."

Andrew Tretton, Shrewsbury Town’s commercial manager, added: “It’s great to have Airband on board once again as our official Family Stand sponsor until the end of the current campaign, their support is greatly appreciated by everyone here at the football club, and we're looking forward to working with them over the season.”