"Concern is growing" for missing Shrewsbury man

North Wales Police posted on social media yesterday (Sunday September 22) reporting that "concern is growing" for the welfare of a man named Andrew whose white Audi car was located close to Barmouth beach last Saturday evening.

Andrew from Shrewsbury has been described as standing five foot, 9 inches tall and having a stocky build.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging trousers and a black hoodie.

North Wales North Wales Police are asking for any information on Andrew's current whereabouts and of any sightings of him prior to his disappearance.

A post said: "Concern is growing for the welfare of Andrew whose white Audi has been located close to Barmouth beach on the evening of Saturday, September 21.

Police are asking anyone who has any information to contact the control room quoting I-trace 48148 on 101, or to contact them via the North Wales Police (NWP) live chat or via the online reporting system found on the NWP home page.