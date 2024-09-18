Acclaimed children's author pays visit to Shrewsbury school pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Prestfelde School in Shrewsbury welcomed acclaimed children’s author Anna James on Tuesday.

Known for her hugely popular Pages & Co series, Anna has recently seen the publication of her new book, The Chronicles of Wetherwhy.

The event brought together pupils from both Prestfelde School and Radbrook Primary School, part of the Severn Bridges Academy, for an inspiring session with the celebrated writer.

Children's author Anna James was talking to children from Prestfelde and Radbrook Primary School. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

The session took place in Prestfelde’s Blackburn Chapel and Theatre, where Year 6 and Year 7 pupils gathered to hear Anna James discuss her journey from Librarian to bestselling author.

Anna shared her passion for storytelling, giving the children a behind-the-scenes look at her creative process and the inspiration behind her characters.

Children’s Author, Anna James visit to Prestfelde School, Shrewsbury. Pictured are Jonty Eisenstein and Amelia Griffiths. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

"We are thrilled to have Anna James visit Prestfelde School," said Sally Dale, english teacher and partnerships and community outreach lead for Prestfelde School.

"Her stories have captivated readers around the world, and her words today will surely inspire our pupils to explore their creativity and perhaps even become the next generation of authors."