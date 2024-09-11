18 haunting photos show inside abandoned Shrewsbury shopping centres just before demolition
Photographs show the final days of two of Shrewsbury's disused shopping centres set for demolition.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The demolition of the former Riverside shopping centre, which closed earlier this year, and medical practice in Shrewsbury town centre is currently under way.
As part of the project, Shropshire Council has taken a series of pictures showing the site just a couple of weeks before demolition began.
The apocalyptic-esque pictures show inside the abandoned shopping centre that hosted hundreds of stores and thousands of shoppers over the last half a decade.
The authority has also shared photos from inside the adjoining Pride Hill centre, which closed in 2021.
The work is part of the wider Smithfield Riverside regeneration scheme – an ambitious plan to revitalise the area between the River Severn, The Darwin centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows.
The demolition, which began in August, is expected to take around three months.
To mark the milestone, Shropshire Council and Shropshire Archives have been compiling a history of the area over the last 50 years, calling the project 'Riverside Remembered'.