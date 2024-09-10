Fine art team secures notable silver and jewellery for Shrewsbury auction

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, associate director and silver and jewellery specialist at Halls Fine Art in Shrewsbury, has been assembling the company’s fine art, antiques, silver and jewellery auction on October 9.

Three silver acacia trees in graduated sizes by African designer Patrick Mavros, who designs luxury pieces, are included amongst the star lots.

The Ludlow owner purchased them as three separate pieces but has used them as an impressive table centrepiece. Leaves from the three pieces can be removed to reveal candle holders.

Maryanne has decided to sell them in three lots, the largest of which is valued at up to £6,000 while the two smaller ones are expected to fetch up to £3,000 each.

The owner has also consigned five silver animal models by Patrick Mavros, which include an elephant and four giraffes, each valued at between £400 and £1,200.

By coincidence, a Shrewsbury seller has also consigned seven Patrick Mavros silver miniature animal models, valued at £100 to £150 each, which will be sold in Halls Fine Art’s silver, jewellery and watches auction tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Mappin & Webb silver snow leopard valued at up to £6,000.

Other valuable lots consigned to the October 9 auction include a silver model of a snow leopard, one of nine made by Mappin and Webb, valued at between £4,000 and £6,000 from a Wolverhampton area seller.

From the same seller is a silver centrepiece modelled as a swan valued at up to £4,000. Other silver items consigned include a pair of sauce tureens at up to £3,000 and a German canteen of cutlery at up to £1,500, both from Shrewsbury owners.

The jewellery section includes a South African solid gold collarette at up to £3,000 from the Ludlow owner and a diamond tennis bracelet and necklace from a Rutland seller valued at up to £4,000 each.

The diamond tennis bracelet valued at up to £4,000.

“It has been a busy summer for the fine art team who have spent a lot of time on the road visiting clients and attending valuation events across Shropshire, Wales, the West Midlands and Cheshire,” said Maryanne.

“We also have a busy programme of auctions and valuation events planned between now and the end of the year and we are grateful for the support we are receiving from new and existing valued clients.”

Closing date for consignments for the October 9 auction is Friday. Contact the fine art team on 01743 450700.