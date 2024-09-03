Jason Manford support leads to famous Sabrina boat backing family's fundraising challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

George, and his parents Mark and Natalie, will be helping to captain two Sabrina boat trips on the River Severn at 11am and midday on Sunday, September 8.

They will be raising awareness and funds for Hope House, the children’s hospice which has supported and cared for them since George was two months old.

Passengers will be able to meet 10-month-old George and family, who are taking part in a challenge to walk the 1,084-mile distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Team McLeod hope to complete the challenge before George’s first birthday on November 4, and have raised more than £3,000 already.

George and family on Shrewsbury's famous boat.

Donations have come from all over the UK, including from comedian Jason Manford and his fans.

The family have already walked more than 600 of the 1,084-mile challenge, experiencing adventures on the way.

This is the first time they’ve taken to the water.

After the usual Sabrina safety briefing, the captain will hand over the microphone to Mark, Natalie and baby George to share their story.

Captain George at the helm of the Sabrina Boat.

Mark said: “George was born in November 2023 via emergency c-section. A scan of his brain at six days old showed damage likely to lead to severe motor and cognitive impairments.

"George cannot feed, is partially blind and experiences seizures. Managing his medical needs and pain relief is a round-the-clock job, and we’re very grateful to have had the support of the Hope House team who have become part of our family.”

Team McLeod have been walking seven to eight miles a day, taking in sights and experiences of Shropshire and further afield.

As well as raising money and awareness, George’s parents are creating precious memories along the way.

George has been guest of honour at Hope House Cycle Challenge, taken a train trip on the Severn Valley Railway, and was a caddy on a charity golf day.

The Sabrina’s marketing and reservations manager Sophie Ritchings said they were delighted to be part of George’s challenge.

She said: “It was my mum, Liz, who first suggested we could do something, when she saw a story about Jason Manford supporting George’s fundraiser.

“A trip on the Sabrina won’t clock up very many miles for him, but I thought he probably hadn’t been on the water yet.

“I suggested it to my boss Dilwyn Jones, and he agreed it would be a pleasure to support George and his family.

“We hope to have many visitors come along for our 11am and midday trips, and would suggest booking in advance to guarantee a seat.”

People can book to take part at sabrinaboat.co.uk or telephone 01743 369741.

People can also find out more about George’s 1,084-mile fundraising challenge at hopehouse.org.uk/georges-adventures.