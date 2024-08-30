Watch as we take a look inside newly refurbished Shrewsbury pub that's back in business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new couple at the helm of the Bricklayer's Arms have gone from being customers to being at the helm of the Joule's owned inn in the space of six weeks.

It's the first job in the pub trade for Scott and Caroline Jenkins who swapped careers in software and publishing respectively to take their whirlwind leap into the licensed trade.

Caroline said: "When it came up we jumped at it. We weren't even expecting to be selected."

The Bricklayers Arms in Shrewsbury, which is now open after a major refurbishment and a new covered garden area too. New landlord and landlady: Scott and Caroline Jenkins..

They had both been customers of the pub in Copthorne Road and just loved the community feel. They are planning to re-introduce food later this year and have a selection of bands lined up for Friday night music.

The pub team held a soft launch on Thursday to iron out the kinks for the team.

Customers at the Brickies will notice the same layout but it has been given a brand new feel by Market Drayton brewer Joule's.

There are new seating areas, including undercover outside, new decor and a shuffleboard pub game attraction.

Customers use mini 'curling stones' to slide along a slippery wooden board and knock their opponents. It doubles up as a bar seating area.

The Shropshire Star's Steve Leath went along with his video camera to take a look around the revamped property, find out about the landlords, and see what the company has done to the property. You can see his video above.

A Joule's spokesperson said: "With a shared passion for creating vibrant community spaces, Scott and Caroline are set to bring new energy and ideas to this beloved establishment.

"Under their leadership, guests can expect a warm and inviting atmosphere, complemented by a superb selection of beer, delicious food, and a host of entertainment options.

"In keeping with the traditional spirit of The Bricklayers, we’ve added classic bar games like darts and shuffleboard, providing a fun and engaging environment for all.

"The kitchen has also been extended to support a more robust food offering in the near future, ensuring that our well-loved Sunday Lunches continue to delight.

"Our aim throughout this project was to respectfully recharge the Bricklayer's Arms, maintaining its cosy, inviting atmosphere while adding thoughtful enhancements that will be appreciated by our patrons."