Care home recognised for veteran support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, has officially received ‘Veteran Friendly’ status, and is inviting the community to a free veteran breakfast club on Wednesday, September 19, from 10.30am to 12pm.

The club will continue to run every third Wednesday of the month and has been accredited by Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Clubs.

Guests will be able to learn more about how the team can support those who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces, over brunch, specially prepared by head chef, Toby.

The Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) is a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

To achieve their Veteran Friendly status, Oxbow Manor was required to meet eight standards.

These included: noting Armed Forces status within care plans; addressing social isolation; and signposting to support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch, and other charities that provide support for veterans or partners of veterans.

Lindsey Quegan, home manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “We’re so proud to have become a VFF-approved care home.

“We pride ourselves on being warm and inclusive to all and with so many veterans in our home, it was important for us to ensure we can provide the right environment for them to lead fulfilling lives. We’ve learnt so much in the process, and we’re excited to host the first of many veteran-friendly events in the local community.

“The entire team has been working tirelessly to achieve the accreditation, and I’d like to say a big thank you to them all. We’re looking forward to welcoming more veterans from the community into our home.”

Kathryn Glass is the VFF Project Lead at Royal Star & Garter and responsible for supporting and assessing care homes going through the scheme.

She said: “We’re delighted that Oxbow Manor has achieved VFF status. This is a great commitment to their continuous improvement in the delivery of person-centred care for veteran residents and their partners.

“This programme will benefit both current and future residents, along with current and future team members at Oxbow Manor, who are able to access enhanced training and guidance to better engage with the unique military experiences that their residents and partners have lived through. Being a VFF care home means that there is an increased understanding and recognition for the veteran community at Oxbow Manor.”

Oxbow Manor is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.