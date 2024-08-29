Shrewsbury dance group to host 90s fundraiser in the Quarry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Back To The 90s event on Saturday September 14 is a collaboration between Shropshire Mental Health Support (SMHS) and I Can Dance Shrewsbury.

It follows a successful 70s-themed fundraiser held in May for ‘Move For Your Mental Health’ week

Around 300 people dressed up for the occasion and danced to a wide array of disco classics.

Now organisers are hoping dancers will again turn out in force to help raise more money for the charity.

Funds will go towards buying a new wellbeing vehicle so more people across the county can access free mental health support.

The charity is asking participants to consider donating £2 to help the fundraising effort and will have collection buckets available on the day

The workshop will take place at noon on Saturday, September 14

Dancers are also asked to wear colourful and sparkly clothes or come dressed in 90’s inspired fashion.

SMHS provides tailored support through services ranging from 24-hour phone assistance to volunteer-led walking, singing and craft groups.

People can support the charity by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/ruth-pemberton-1709049197604