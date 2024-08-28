Quick response from fire crew following fuel spill in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service fire appliance from Shrewsbury Fire Station was rushed to the scene of Coton hill, Shrewsbury, following the spill of a small quantity of fuel at around 6.09pm on Tuesday.

The fuel covered three roads, with the fire service unable to make the site safe due to the 'large distance of the spill'.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 18:09 on Tuesday, 27 August, 2024, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as Fuel Leak/Spillage Small.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury. Large quantity of fuel stretching over 3 roads, fire service unable to make safe due to large distance of spill. Highways informed and will be attending to clear up the spill."

A stop message for the incident was issued at 6.32pm on the same day, with the incident being handed over the National Highways teams.