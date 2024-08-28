Firefighters tackle bin lorry blaze in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at The Paddocks in Bicton Heath. Crews had to deal with a fire involving plastic waste in the refuse truck.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 10.10am on Wednesday, August 28, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Shrewsbury involving plastic waste in refuse vehicle."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station and an operations officer was in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, rakes and shovels to deal with the fire.