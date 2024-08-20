Fire crews tackle car blaze in Telford and rush to crash in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.46am reporting the incident on Daisy Bank Drive.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene, and a fire investigation officer was also in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to extinguish the car fire.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 1.09am.

Elsewhere, fire crews made two vehicles that had been involved in a collision electrically safe.

The fire service received a call at 8.22pm last night reporting the road traffic collision at the War Memorial in Leaton Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury.

One fire crew was sent from Baschurch Fire Station.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, and firefighters made both electrically safe.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 9pm.