Former Shrewsbury bookshop to be replaced by townhouses after plans approved

A planning application, submitted in early June, revealed plans to turn a former bookshop in Shrewsbury town centre into two residential townhouses.

The Grade II listed buildings were, until March this year, home to Candle Lane Books which had operated at 28-29 Princess Street since 1974.

The properties were constructed in the early 18th century and were likely originally built as townhouses, with a shopfront added during the 19th century.

The proposal stated the intention to retain the majority of the shopfront of number 29 and replace 28's shopfront with sash windows as well as reinstating sash windows on the first floor of both.

The store had been operating as a bookshop for 50 years. Photo: Google

Aside from that, the plans included little suggestions for work on the exterior of the property, save general repairs.

Real estate agents JJ Signature Holdings Ltd said the conversion would "improve the functionality, viability and future life of the building by returning the building to its original use".

At now, it appears that Shropshire Council agree. The authority has granted permission for the change, concluding the two new homes would "secure a viable new use for the building, helping to ensure its long-term maintenance and preservation and would preserve and protect the historic fabric of the building".

The planning report added: "The proposed reuse of the building and the proposed alterations will preserve and enhance the character and appearance of this listed building, the street scene and this part of Shrewsbury Conservation area."

The applicants will have three years to begin work on the property.