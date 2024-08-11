Police thank local communities following ‘peaceful protest’ in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The force said 240 people across two groups gathered in Shrewsbury Town centre while 60 met in Worcester city centre and around 15 in Hereford city.

Police were visible at all locations, including the Shrewsbury protest, and reported no disorder, no injuries and no arrests.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR 10/08/2024 - Anti-Racism Protest in Shrewsbury..

Chief Superintendent Edd Williams from West Mercia Police, said: “We can confirm that despite some chanting the gatherings in Hereford, Shrewsbury and Worcester have now concluded without incident.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local communities for their understanding and cooperation today.

“Officers have been engaging with local communities throughout the week and will continue to do so over the weekend. There remains no confirmed intelligence of any planned unlawful activity for the remainder of the weekend, but we remain prepared and to take swift and decisive action should we need to.”