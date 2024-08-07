A possible explanation given for the awful smell in Shrewsbury on Monday

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Star was contacted by a reader about the gut wrenching whiff that could be sniffed across parts of the town on Monday.

And a reporter from the Star experienced it for himself as he went to cover a story in Coton Hill.

He got a few lungs full of the whiff can confirm that the smell was very much like a very rancid case of muck spreading and not that unusual in a rural county.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council agreed that this was a possible cause of the perilous pong. Members of the environmental health team experienced it for themselves.

But the council confirmed that no-one contacted its customer service team.

The spokesperson said: "Our environmental Health team have confirmed that they've not received any complaints but some of them did experience it and everyone thinks it's muck spreading.

"We get this from time to time in parts of Shrewsbury depending on the wind direction as we do have agricultural land nearby and it can carry on the wind quite a distance."