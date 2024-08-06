The countdown is on – Shrewsbury Flower Show returns later this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The show takes place on Friday and Saturday this week in The Quarry – with visitors set to be treated to the largest and most spectacular display of floral exhibits in many years.

Shropshire Horticultural Society said it has even had to draft in a larger floral marquee to accommodate a sharp rise in the number of exhibitors booking space.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the number of exhibitors booked into the Quarry Marquee this year, which will be much larger than last year,” said show chair Leanne Garvey.

The Flower Show team are hard at work building the marquees and displaysfor this weekend’s show.

“We will be showcasing more than 35 floral exhibitors and there will be a mix of regulars, first-timers, and some who are returning for the first time in several years. It’s going to be a spectacular attraction.”

As well as this year’s larger horticultural section, there will also be more than 150 trade stands, plus celebrity horticultural experts including Sue Kent, an award-winning presenter on BBC Gardeners’ World, and Camilla Bassett-Smith, a regular face on ITV's 'Love Your Weekend' where she presents alongside Alan Titchmarsh.

The Flower Show team hard at work building the marquees and displaysfor this weekend’s show.

In preparation for the horticultural displays this year, members of Shropshire Horticultural Society had the chance to take part in a VIP visit at Love Plants – part of the Salop Leisure Group.

The Flower Show is renowned as one of the UK’s premier horticultural shows attracting exhibitors from all over the country.

The Flower Show team hard at work building the marquees and displaysfor this weekend’s show.

It has been a fixture of the county calendar for many years, bringing thousands of people into the town for the two-day floral festival.

Shropshire Horticultural Society is a registered charity that has awarded numerous grants to organisations and activities across the county since its launch.

To find out more about this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show visit www.shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk