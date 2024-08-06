Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by truck in village

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to Orchard Lane in Hanwood near Shrewsbury at around 9.18am on Tuesday after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a truck.

At around 10am, the Midlands Air Ambulance was seen landing at the Hanwood village hall field, next to St Thomas & St Anne's CE Primary School in the village.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.18am to a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian on Orchard Lane in Hanwood, Shrewsbury.

Midlands Air Ambulance landing at the Hanwood village hall field

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man who was the pedestrian with serious injuries.

"He received advanced trauma care at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.”

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.