Inspectors reveal dates for hearings on 'greatly-delayed' local plan

A series of dates have been set for October, November, and December – with plans to examine some evidence even slated for 2025.

The confirmation of the resumption of the hearings, which first started in 2022, comes after planning inspectors demanded answers from Shropshire Council over a number of issues earlier this year.

The questions came as inspectors told the council they were concerned its evidence did not match the ambitions of its proposed plan.

One of the central issues of concern was how Shropshire Council plans to allocate 1,500 homes to be built in the county to help neighbouring Black Country councils.