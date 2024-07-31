Disgruntled drinker who smashed pub windows after being kicked out ordered to pay compensation

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kieran Patrick of Aynesworth Green was drinking in The Castle Vaults in Shrewsbury on the evening of April 1 when he was asked to leave due to his behaviour, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Kate Price prosecuting told the court that at around 10.40pm the 33-year-old, who was a regular in the pub, was being verbally abusive to staff, so the landlord took his pint off him and “forcibly removed him from the premises”.