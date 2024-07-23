Fire crews sent to domestic garage incident in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury fire station with an operations officer to Avondale Drive at 4.05pm on Tuesday .

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews used breathing kit, two hose reel jets, small gear and a thermal camera to deal with the incident.

"It was a fire involving a garage extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets."

The stop message was received at 4.50pm.