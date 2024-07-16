'They got the wrong address!' Speeder has £1,000 court bill slashed after paperwork error
A man has successfully had his £1,000 court bill for a driving offence slashed - after magistrates heard that legal letters had been sent to the wrong address.
By David Tooley
William Michael Parton, aged 33 and of Steepside, in Shrewsbury, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday to make a statutory declaration after he was convicted of failing to identify the driver of a Ford that had been caught speeding by a notorious Shropshire speed camera.
After Parton failed to respond to proceedings, Worcester Magistrates Court issued a total bill of £1,014 in his absence, made up of a fine of £660, a victim surcharge of £264 and prosecution costs of £90. It also included six points on his licence.