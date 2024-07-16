'They got the wrong address!' Speeder has £1,000 court bill slashed after paperwork error

William Michael Parton, aged 33 and of Steepside, in Shrewsbury, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday to make a statutory declaration after he was convicted of failing to identify the driver of a Ford that had been caught speeding by a notorious Shropshire speed camera.

After Parton failed to respond to proceedings, Worcester Magistrates Court issued a total bill of £1,014 in his absence, made up of a fine of £660, a victim surcharge of £264 and prosecution costs of £90. It also included six points on his licence.