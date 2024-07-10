Busy Shrewsbury road to close for more than two weeks for resurfacing work

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Longden Road in Shrewsbury is set to be resurfaced from Monday, July 22 to Wednesday, August 7.

The work will take place in three phases, with road closures in place between 9.30am and 4pm each day.

From July 22 to 25, the road will be closed from the Coleham pedestrian crossing to Belle Vue Gardens. The road will then close from Belle Vue Gardens to South Hermitage from July 24 to 26.

Finally, from July 29 to August 7, Longden Road will be closed from South Hermitage to Longden Island.

Longden Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Shropshire Council said that during the closures a signed diversion will be in place and access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

The closure and diversion. Photo: Shropshire Council

People are asked not to park on the road during the day while the work is in progress.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and online on the One Network site.