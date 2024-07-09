This is how Shropshire Council plans to save – and make – millions to help tackle its financial issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The authority is in a self-confessed battle for survival as it looks to cut millions from its budgets to balance the books this year.

Shropshire Council has now confirmed that the Conservative cabinet will later this month decide on a number of plans designed to help ease the multi-million pound burden.

They include fresh charges for green waste bins, cutting the operating hours of the county's recycling centres by one day a week, ending live 24/7 monitoring of Shrewsbury's CCTV, and using former town-centre university student accommodation for single homeless people.

The proposals for green waste charges are budgeted to bring in around £4m a year for the authority, while CCTV changes will save £300,000, and the homeless move will save a chunk of the £2.5m the authority spends on B&B accommodation for single homeless people.

The measures must be approved by the cabinet when it meets on July 17 later this month.

If it agrees the green waste charge – £56 a year to collect green bins – then the change is expected to come into force in October.

Residents who pay into the scheme will get a sticker to identify their bin for collections.

There was some positive news with the council confirming its five household recycling centres in Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Whitchurch, would all remain open.

But, they will close for one day a week – likely to be a Wednesday or a Thursday.

Under separate plans Shrewsbury's town-centre student accommodation at the Tannery East could become single person's housing for homeless people.

Under the plan it would provide 61 en-suite units, with shared kitchen and communal spaces.

If agreed by the cabinet the plans will go out to consultation.

The proposals for CCTV monitoring will also be subject to consultation.