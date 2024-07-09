Coat of arms with links to George Washington set for Shropshire auction

The 18th century heraldic coat of arms of General Edward Braddock (1695-1755) will be going under the hammer at Halls Fine Art’s militaria auction in Shrewsbury on August 21, with the modest estimate of £220 to £280.

The sable blazon coat of arms has been consigned by a Braddock family descendant.

General Braddock was commander-in-chief of the Thirteen Colonies during the start of the French and Indian War and Seven Years' War and died on July 13, 1755, having been fatally wounded at the Battle of the Monongohela River in an mission to take Fort Duquesne – now Pittsburgh.

Included in General Braddock's select column was volunteer officer George Washington who assumed command and orchestrated a retreat when his commander-in-chief was injured in crossfire. With Colonel Nicholas Meriwether, Washington carried Braddock from the battlefield.