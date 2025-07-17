Anwyl helps remove barriers to work experience at Attingham Park

The grant of £1,040, from the ‘Love From Anwyl’ Shrewsbury fund, has covered transport and costs for eight students from two schools; Madeley School in Crewe, and Hadley Learning Community in Telford.

Located just outside Shrewsbury, Attingham Park has long welcomed students for work experience placements. However, in recent years, fewer have been able to attend due to the rising costs associated with travel and expenses.

Jo Fells, Volunteering and Community Manager at Attingham Park, said: “We’re focused on removing barriers so that young people can feel that Attingham Park is for them. This funding has given us the opportunity to welcome students who might not have considered this experience before, ensuring it’s accessible to all.”

School pupils taking part in work experience at Attingham Park: Pictured (Centre) is Georgia Thomas of Anwyl Homes with pupils (L/R) Marcel, Matthew, Chloe, Myah and Luke. Photo: Anwyl Homes

The money has been used to cover taxis for four students from each school over the course of their placements, as well as lunch for all participants during their time at Attingham Park.

Phoebe Davies, head of regional marketing for Anwyl Homes, said: “Attingham Park offers a lovely environment for young people to develop their skills through practical work experience. We’re proud that our Love From Anwyl fund is helping open up these experiences to more students.”

The donation is part of a £5,000 Love From Anwyl fund linked to the Five Oaks development in Bicton Heath. The voluntary fund supports local initiatives that make a positive difference in the community. Ithas so far provided support to groups including Shrewsbury Cricket Club, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, and Woodfield & St George’s Parent, Teacher and Friends Association.

In addition to the Love From Anwyl fund, Anwyl’s contributions agreed through the planning process for Five Oaks include £613,000 towards local schools and roads, and nearly £790,000 for the delivery of the North West Relief Road, a major infrastructure project for Shropshire.