Celebrated chef heads celebrity line-up

The line-up also includes Sue Kent, an award-winning presenter on BBC Gardeners’ World, and Camilla Bassett-Smith, a regular face on ITV's 'Love Your Weekend' where she has been presenting alongside Alan Titchmarsh since 2020.

Professional eater and drinker Andy Clarke, one of the UK’s most exciting and vibrant voices in the food and drink industry who developed and produced Saturday Kitchen Live, will also be at the show.

This year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show takes place at The Quarry on Friday and Saturday, August 9 and 10.

The celebrities will all be on site for both days.

Rosemary Shrager

Show chair Leanne Garvey said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome Rosemary as our celebrity chef this year.

“She is not only an accomplished chef, but has also been a judge and presenter on many TV shows, including Ladette to Lady, Soap Star Super Chef, or Kitchen Showdown where she weaned unhealthy fast-food families onto nutritious cuisine.

“Sue Kent is a hugely engaging presenter with real star quality. Her live events are engaging, interesting, fun and informative. She comes at gardening from an angle new to many of us but that is also completely relatable.

Sue Kent

“In addition to her TV and writing work, Camilla is now a member of The RHS Bulb Committee. Bulbs are a real passion of Camilla’s and she is editor for both The Daffodil Society and the RHS Daffodil, Snowdrop & Tulip Yearbook.

Camilla Bassett-Smith

“And Andy is a real personality who is happiest when communicating his love of all things edible and sippable either on telly, through social media or at live events.”

Andy Clarke

The Flower Show is renowned as one of the UK’s premier horticultural shows attracting exhibitors from all over the country.

It has been held for over 130 years, and is organised by Shropshire Horticultural Society – a registered charity that has awarded numerous grants to organisations and activities across the county since its launch.

To find out more about this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show, visit www.shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk