NHS reveals its position on shocking county A&E documentary

An undercover reporter spent two months in the A&E unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, with the findings making sobering and concerning viewing.

They revealed a number of failings in care provided at the hospital, which is managed by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

In the wake of the programme the trust itself has apologised to patients who have been affected by issues at its hospitals, although it disputed some of the issues raised by the documentary.

County residents and politicians have voiced their concerns over the details confirmed in the report, and now the NHS has confirmed its position on what was shown.

It has also revealed what it is doing to try and improve the care provided for Shropshire residents using the trust's services.