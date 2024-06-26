Update given on when burst water pipe near Shrewsbury could be fixed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Severn Trent Water said it was aware of the burst in Cressage at about 6.30pm on Wednesday and is sorry for the inconvenience caused.

In a later update at 7.50pm it said the repair in the SY5 area was "taking us a little longer than we first anticipated."

"Following on from our previous update, we’re really sorry if you’re still experiencing supply interruptions due to the burst water pipe in the SY5 area of Shrewsbury."

A statement said it was due to provide a further update by midnight.