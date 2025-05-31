New photos released as police seek men involved in violent disorder at Birmingham City vs Shrewsbury match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police has released images of the eight men officers want to speak to following the disorder, which broke out at the Birmingham City vs Shrewsbury Town fixture on March 29.

The force said that pockets of disorder broke out in the stadium concourse at half time, and outside the stadium following the conclusion of the match.

Police had released 16 images of people of interest earlier this week, with eight of them having been subsequently identified.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise any of the people pictured?

"Earlier this week we released images of 16 people we want to speak to, and since then eight people have been identified.

"Officers made four arrests in relation to the disorder and they have since been bailed whilst our investigations continue.

"During the review of all footage including CCTV and officer’s body-worn video, we are now releasing images of the people we want to speak to.

"If you recognise anyone then please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting 20/187825/25 and referring to the number in each image caption.

"Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."