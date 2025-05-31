100-year-old farming trailblazer shares secret to a long life - and it may not be what you'd expect...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ruth Griffiths is celebrating her century in style, with a pamper session, a girls day out, a meal with family and a party at Roden Hall Care Home near Shrewsbury.

It may sound a bit much even for someone half her age, but after a lifetime in farming, it’ll be a piece of cake for Ruth.

In her long and impressive career, she was the first ever female branch chair for the Shropshire National Farmer’s Union (NFU) branch, and was once voted the second-best dairy farmer in the whole country.

“I’m very lucky,” she said, with her telegram from King Charles on a table next to her.

Ruth Griffiths as a young girl

Asked about how she made it to the grand old age of 100, she said: “Hard work. And I’m not married. That’s why I’ve lived so long!”

Ruth was born on May 31, 1925 in Great Hagley, Bucknell, south Shropshire. She is one of five siblings. Her brother Harley died of polio aged 29, but Gerald, 85; Dot, 87; and Barbara, 89 are still going strong.

She didn’t marry or have children, but she has nephews and nieces and plenty of extended family, as well as many friends she had made over the years through various walks of life.