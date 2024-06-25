Cricket club refuses to be dismissed after weather ruins pitch and leaves them stumped

Bomere Heath Cricket Club in Shrewsbury has suffered terribly from wet weather and rainfall which transforms the club's pitch into a muddy quagmire.

Subsequently, the cricket club's ground is left unplayable for days and proves as an obstacle to the club's future. Hours have been spent each spring to bring the pitch to a playable condition, but the club says this job is getting harder each year, and with a heavy schedule and Bonfire Night approaching, there is only so long that the ground can cope.

Bomere Heath CC says it desperately need to invest in drainage improvements, and so the club has launched a new crowdfunding campaign. The club is seeking support of the #DrainageDrive campaign to install drainage systems that will allow water to flow away quickly and keep the field in a good condition.

The club has set up a GoFundMe page and has set a target of raising £12,500. The fundraiser has raised more than £250 so far and the club is welcoming anyone to join on June 30 for the annual Ladies Softball Cricket Festival where a BBQ will be available as well as drinks and live music.

The cricket club also has ongoing plans to host a six-a-side tournament, Bavarian night, juniors summer camp and the annual Bonfire Night.

Bomere Heath Cricket Club's fundraising page says: "This campaign is about more than just fixing our field, it's about preserving a vital community asset.

"Our cricket club isn't just a sports team, it's a hub of activity, bringing together people from all walks of life.

"By supporting our crowdfunding campaign, you're not just helping us fix a problem, you're investing in the heart of our community. You're ensuring that future generations will have the opportunity to enjoy the magic of cricket on our historic field.

"Join us in this vital mission to save our cricket ground. Together, we can ensure that our field remains a place where dreams continue to flourish and where the bonds of community grow stronger with each passing season."

Further information can be found at gofundme.com/f/bomere-heath-cricket-club-drainage-drive.