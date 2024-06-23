Watch: People of all faiths and none enjoy multi-cultural community day in Shrewsbury
People from all faiths – and none – gathered in Shrewsbury to enjoy a day of dancing, music and international food.
Plus
Published
The annual Multi-Cultural Fun Day at the Shrewsbury United Reform Church has been taking place in the town since 2009.
It was set up by local Muslim restaurateur, John Mustafa, and the Reverend Tim Harwood from the United Reformed Church, who wanted to do something as a community following the 7/7 London bombings.
“The aim of the day is to bring different faiths together to show love and demonstrate the things that bring us together, whatever the faith,” said Mr Mustafa.