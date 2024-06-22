Shrewsbury doughnut shop is sweet on Taylor Swift success as official Eras Tour Wembley supplier

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Planet Doughnut bakery in Knights Way has become the official doughnut supplier for the Wembley Stadium leg of the superstar's Eras Tour, which began on Friday.

The artisan doughnut supplier announced the news on its Facebook pages, where its said it has produced three doughnuts specifically for the Taylor Swift tour that will be only available at Wembley's VIP One Twenty Club during the three days of the London leg of the tour.

The doughnuts are inspired by the official film tour poster and two of Taylor Swift's albums: Midnights and Lover, Planet Doughnut said; and include a pink, orange and white chocolate icing doughnut in an ombre style, a pink white chocolate iced doughnut with a white crème filling, and blue white chocolate ombre design with gold edible glitter.