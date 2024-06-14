Chris Clorley, aged 30, of Kendal Road, Shrewsbury, had been made the subject of a three-year stalking order in 2022, banned him from making contact with his ex after they broke up.

Clorley shook his head and answered 'not guilty' when the charge was put to him at Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He told the magistrates that friends of his ex have "hurled abuse at him from car windows" since the break-up.

He said he believed it was "likely to have been one of the friends" who sent a friend request to his ex on May 4, 2023.

Chris Coughlan, prosecuting, said the ex had made statements saying that she was "shocked but not surprised because it was something he would try".