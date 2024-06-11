"I didn't think it would ever come to this" – busker delivers verdict on astonishing £11k court bill

Singer Jason Allan, who has a TikTok following of more than 1.3 million people, was hit with the bill yesterday after a hearing at Telford Magistrates Court.

Allan had not attended the hearing where he was prosecuted by Shropshire Council's Trading Standards for selling a ticket to his show at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury, and for giving out promotional leaflets without the required permit.

The offences had taken place while he was busking in Shrewsbury's town centre last year.

Magistrates fined him a total of £3,500 and ordered him to pay £6,286.30 in prosecution costs and a £1,400 victim surcharge – meaning he has a total of £11,186.30 to pay.

Allan has now spoken of his shock at the 'severe' punishment.

In a video posted to his 65,000 Instagram followers the singer accepted he was to blame for the situation but said all he had wanted to do was "put on an amazing show".

He said: "Dunno what to say really, obviously it is really disappointing, I didn't think it would ever come to this to be quite honest with you.

"I just wanted to put on an amazing show in a place that I called my home and I knew before I did the show that it would ruffle some feathers so I guess in many respects it is my fault.

"The council would send me many e-mails about CDs and noises and complaints and I do know that it was a risk putting on the show but I really, really wanted to put on an amazing show independently where I live, where there was not too many, you know, huge things going on.

"And I just wanted to do something big and I knew that it would p*** a few people off, and the options were p*** a few people off and have an amazing event or not do the event and keep everyone happy, and unfortunately in this music game you have to ruffle a few feathers and you do have to be loud sometimes to make a name for yourself and I did it clearly in the wrong place, and so yeah, I take full responsibility.

"I am not going to blame anyone else. I just didn't think the punishment for my actions would be this severe, just for an independent artist trying to just make something happen.

"I really do think that my music brought happiness to people on the streets.

Allan said that he had not even known it was illegal to hand out the leaflets while busking.

He said: "I mean I tried everything in my power to work with the council but they did make it impossible for me to be able to have an event where I could sell tickets so I tried my best not to sell tickets on the street, and then maybe a couple of opportunities where you know I didn't do the best job I could to make sure that everything was followed to the letter.

"I mean even things like handing out leaflets – I didn't know it was illegal to hand out leaflets and I think that has added a £2,500 fine onto what I have."

Allan also said he had not know the court hearing was taking place – but was aware "something was happening."

He said: "The results of today, I didn't go to the court, I didn't know the trial was on. I knew something was happening but I kind of just want to leave that whole thing behind me.

"I ended up leaving Shrewsbury after the whole thing and I just wanted to leave the whole Shrewsbury chapter of my life behind me because I had never been approached and targeted by a council like that in 16 years of busking."