Singer Jason Allan ordered to pay £11,000 for Shrewsbury 'street trading' and handing out flyers
A popular busker who illegally sold a ticket to his show and leafleted without a licence has been ordered to pay more than £11,000.
Shropshire singer Jason Allan, who has a TikTok following of 1.3 million, was prosecuted by Shropshire Council for selling a ticket to his show at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury, and for giving out promotional leaflets without the required permit.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that Allan, who has previously faced a backlash for playing "too loud" in Shrewsbury town centre, had been selling CDs and tickets on Pride Hill and had been warned by council officers about street trading laws.
"He had been spoken to numerous times over the years with regard to getting a licence," said Mike Davies, prosecuting.
"Most of this arises out of various complaints from stall holders and shop owners from within Pride Hill. There have also been complaints from the public about the noise and the selling going on."
Mr Davies said Allan, who was not in attendance at court, told council officers he was not selling CDs but "asking for contributions".
"The evidence would suggest otherwise," said Mr Davies, who said Allan had signs saying customers can buy one CD for £10 or two for £15.