Football club hosting glamorous fixture with a difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shrewsbury Town events team will be kicking out the football kit in favour of black tie for a Gala Ball at The Croud Meadow on Friday, July 5.

Money raised from the event will benefit local children and their families who need the services of Hope House children’s hospice, near Oswestry.

Held in the club’s Sovereign Suite, and featuring four-piece band Let's Dance, organisers are rolling out the red carpet and focusing on a fabulous evening which will appeal to anyone, whether they prefer blue and amber strip or ball gown and tiara.

The team at Shrewsbury Town regularly put on special events for other businesses. However, this is the first time in some years that they’ve hosted their own gala ball.

The ball was the idea of hospitality manager Max Senatore.

He said: “Once the football season ends, we have time to make the most of our wonderful facilities to organise a splendid night out which also raises money for local charity.”

Hospitality Coordinator Terri Duncan said: “We really wanted to support a local charity. We have enjoyed visits from young fans who use Hope House’s respite care and support, so were aware of the brilliant work that the charity does to care for families.”

Groups of business colleagues or friends can book an entire table of 10, or revellers can buy individual seats on shared tables. Tickets are priced at £60 each, or £600 a table (£500 plus VAT).

Tickets include a three-course menu, auctions, a raffle and a live band. The event runs from 7.30pm to 1am.

Terri added: “Whether you’re a Shrewsbury Town fan or not, or even if you don’t like football, it doesn’t matter. It’s about getting your glad rags on and enjoying a fabulous evening and raising money for a good cause.”

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe thanked Max and Terri for organising the Gala Ball.

She said: “Thank you to Shrewsbury Town for supporting us with their fundraising Gala Ball. It promises to be a fabulous red carpet event, which will also raise vital funds that allow us to care for and support children with life-threatening conditions and their families.”

To book tickets call 01743 289177 or email hospitality@shrewsburytown.co.uk.