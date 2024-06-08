Charity helps older people hit £4m milestone

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Over the past 12 months, the charity’s Benefits Advice Team has helped its clients claim £4 million worth of benefits that will improve their living standards in Telford & Shropshire.

“I am delighted and very proud to be able to celebrate this remarkable milestone that the Benefits Advice team has achieved this year,” said Robert Smith, the charity’s Information & Advice Manager.

“The extra money we help to claim can often make a profound difference to older people’s lives and it is a great testament to the hard work. dedication and commitment that all of our staff and volunteers illustrate on a day-to-day basis, working for our wonderful charity.”

The previous year the figure for additional benefits raised for local older people was around £3 million, and the year before that it was £2.8 million.

Chief Executive, Heather Osborne said: “Looking at those numbers, you can see there’s been a huge increase in those additional benefits. We are absolutely thrilled that we, as a local charity, have been able to help so many local older people in this way.

“Nationally Age UK reports that 2.8 billion pounds of pension credit and housing benefit goes unclaimed every year so it’s very important for local older people to claim what they are entitled to, especially with costs going up”.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin – based in Bellstone, Shrewsbury – offer a wide range of services including the provision of information and advice, advocacy support and representation, help with benefits and money and arranging lasting power of attorney.

Further information is available on the charity’s website.