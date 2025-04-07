Dog warden to be on patrol in the region this week - potential penalties for offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council said its dog warden will be carrying out "education and enforcement patrols" in the county.

The warden will visit Shrewsbury, including the Sutton Farm and Belvidere areas.

Meanwhile, they will also visit Bridgnorth to include Castle Walk and Whitchurch.

The council says its dog warden seeks to promote responsible dog ownership through education and advice.

And, the warden can issue fixed penalty notices for offences that contravene the dog control orders.

A post said: "Under a new Public Spaces Protection Order we can issue fixed penalty notices - or warning letters - to owners who allow their dogs to foul pavements and public amenity spaces without clearing up afterwards.

"They can also be issued to people who allow their dogs to enter fenced play and sports areas - or who don’t ensure their dog is wearing a lead on the public highway."