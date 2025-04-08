Planning your journey - watch out for these road closures in Shropshire this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And a number of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 9pm April 5 to 6am April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound, Bayston Hill, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A49, from 8.30am April 1 to 5.30pm April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Dobbies Island to Rock Green Roundabout, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• M54, from 8.30am March 24 to 5.30pm April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 both directions, junction 10a of M6 to junction 7, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A41, from 8pm February 27 to 6am May 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 both directions, junction 4 to junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A49, from midday, November 11 2024 to 5pm May 9 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 both directions Sharpstone Lane to Lyth Hill Road, traffic signals for police incident.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 9pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions West Felton to Queenshead, mobile traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A49, from 9pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Marshbrook Bends, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A5, from 9pm April 9 to 6am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, M54, junction 7 to Preston roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A483, from 9pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 northbound, Maesbury Rd, Lane closure for emergency maintenance works.

• A49, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Brimfield Road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A458, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Butt Lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A458, from 9pm April 14 to 6am April 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Felton Butler to Mile Oak, carriageway closure and traffic signals for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A49, from 9pm April 14 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Ashford Bowdler to Woofferton, traffic signal for maintenance works.

• A5, from 9pm April 14 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Pulley lane to Edgebold roundabout, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A483, from 8am to 5pm on April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A483 From Lynclys to Llanynynech, diversion Route for off network road closure on behalf of Network Plus.

• A5, from 9pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, Bayston Hill to Edgebold Roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A49, from 8am to 11pm on April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 diversion Route Woofferton to Ashton Bowdler, on behalf of Welsh Water.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.