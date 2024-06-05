Shrewsbury to remember war heroes on 80th anniversary of D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A programme of events is scheduled to mark the anniversary all day this Thursday, June 6. Church bells will ring out, town criers will proclaim the victory and in a final gesture of homage, beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit to signify the light that emerged from the darkness of war.

In Shrewsbury at 8am in Pride Hill, town crier Martin Wood will start the commemoration day by making a proclamation.

At 6.30pm, churches in Shrewsbury will take part in the national ringing of the bells for peace.

To end proceedings, Shrewsbury Town Council will be holding a Lamp Light of Peace ceremony at the War Memorial in the Quarry from 8.45pm. All are welcome to attend.

The evening will start with some personal moments of reflection. Memorial cards will be available for anyone to record their thoughts and memories which they can then secure to the railing around the war memorial.

Mr Wood will again read out the D-Day 80 Proclamation which will then be followed by readings of poems and speeches from that time.

The International Tribute, read out across the nation at the same time, will be read locally by young pupils from Wilfred Owen School and veterans. During the reading, the Lamp of Peace will be lit, at the same time as lamps of peace will be lit on the five Normandy beaches.

The evening will end with closing prayers from Reverend Mann, vicar of St Chad’s Church.