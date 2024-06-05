Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Thursday, June 6, marks 80 years since D-Day, the start of Allied operations that would ultimately liberate Western Europe, defeat Nazi Germany and end the Second World War.

Across the country, and indeed further afield, communities will be coming together this week to honour the brave personnel who risked their lives for freedom and peace.

Here's some things that are going on around Shropshire:

Thursday, June 6

D-Day beacons are being lit across the UK at the same time, at 9.15pm and the public are invited to watch. Beacons will be in place at St Nicholas Church in Newport, St Mary's in Market Drayton, Wenlock Priory in Much Wenlock, Ludlow Castle, Wem Recreation Grounds, Selattyn and Pan Pudding Hill in Bridgnorth. Southwater One in Telford town centre will also be illuminated.

Cathedrals and churches across the country are also being encouraged to ring their bells at 6.30pm.

The Quarry, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town Council will be hosting an evening in the quarry, beginning with the proclamation read by the town crier at 8.45pm.

Speeches, readings and poems will be read by veterans, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant and pupils from Wilfred Owen School. The event will conclude with final prayers from Reverend Sam Mann at 9.20pm.

Bridgnorth

Members of the public are encouraged to gather at the Castle Grounds, where they can bring their own picnic to enjoy the evening and watch the lighting of the beacon on Pan Pudding Hill.

A refreshments van will be available on site, for the purchase of snacks and drinks. The Severn Valley Railway’s pub, The Railwayman’s Arms, will also be open and serving a variety of refreshments until 10pm. A static steam locomotive will also be stationed.

Ludlow

Residents are invited to join a picnic celebration at Ludlow Castle from 6.30pm where there will be live music and food vendors.

Shifnal

St Andrew’s Church will join a national bell-ringing chorus at 6.30pm as part of the recognition of the day.

This will be followed by a parade from the village hall with a marching band and representatives of the Royal British Legion, cadets, scouts and uniformed organisations.

At 8.30pm there will be a service in the church, laying of French and English wreaths and lighting of a ‘Lamp of Peace’ by the Mayor of Shifnal.

Eaton Constantine

Singer Kerry Hall will roll back the years since D-Day with a performance in the village hall from 7.30pm. The hall is also putting on fish and chips, and will be taking part in a lamp lighting at 9.15pm.

Saturday, June 8

Madeley, Telford

Free entertainment, market stalls and a fairground will be in Madeley town centre from 10am to 2pm.

Wellington, Telford

D-Day veterans are being invited to a town’s annual Midsummer Fayre this year as special guests. Taking place around the Market Square, All Saints Church and the Market Hall from 10am to 3pm.

Oswestry

Oswestry Town Council and Royal British Legion's Oswestry Branch, is the occasion with a picnic in Cae Glas Park. The event will begin with a remembrance service at 12pm, followed by a range of 1940s-themed activities until 4pm.