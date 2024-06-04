"It was perfect timing and the rest is history!" – Charity celebrates contributions from volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Severn Hospice marks its 35th anniversary this year, so its support for National Volunteers’ Week this year has even more significance.

Volunteers have been central to the hospice since the beginning, and there are now more than 1,000 who regularly give up their time to support the charity.

Severn Hospice’s Chief Executive, Heather Tudor said: “We are so privileged to have so many wonderful volunteers who give their time and skills so generously.

“National Volunteers’ Week is a special week dedicated to all they do and there isn’t a more fitting time for us to say ‘thank you’. We simply couldn’t do what we do without their commitment, compassion and care that make such a difference to the families we support.

“They support us in nearly every area of our work – there’s almost too many to mention; from gardeners, office helpers, visitor welcome and housekeepers to bereavement support, drivers, creative therapy and coffee morning helpers, and of course not forgetting our wonderful shop teams and event crew.

“It’s definitely our people that make Severn Hospice so special and our volunteers bring so much passion and enthusiasm.”

And none have dedicated more than Sylvia Pritchard who, in her 35th year with the charity, is one of the hospice’s longest-serving volunteers.

“I was looking for something to do after many years of teaching and it just happened to coincide with the shop opening on Wyle Cop. It was perfect timing and the rest is history!” she said.

“I accidentally got into books and recently moved across town to the Mardol shop which has the most incredible book section. I particularly enjoy sorting and displaying the non-fiction. It keeps me active, my mind busy and its good company too.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about volunteering for Severn Hospice can visit www.severnhospice.org.uk/volunteering or call 01743 236565 for more information.