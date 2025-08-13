Supporting a Ukrainian family: Helen's journey of kindness

Introduction & Background:

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and what made you decide to help the Ukrainian family in the first place?

I'm a retired Occupational Therapist. I initially trained in Exeter and worked for the NHS near London before my first marriage. I later spent 31 years living in Baghdad, where I moved after marrying my first husband, who was Iraqi. While there was no Occupational Therapy profession in Baghdad at the time, I worked as a teacher until my children were older, and then as an assistant librarian at Baghdad International School. Eventually, I became Head Librarian in the High School.

Helping people has always come naturally to me. When I heard that Ahmed, my great-nephew from that first marriage, was in the UK and needed support, I knew I had to offer help. I simply can’t say no.

What was your first reaction when you heard about the situation in Ukraine and how it might affect people needing shelter?

We felt deeply affected by the war in Ukraine. It echoed the kinds of crises I’d lived through — I experienced both the Iran-Iraq War, which lasted seven years, and the Gulf War in 1991. I know what it’s like to hear rockets overhead and live with the fear. Given my background, I understood how quickly lives could be upended. Helping was the only response that felt right.

Had you ever considered offering your property for free before, or was this a first for you?

This was a first. I've managed rental properties before, but offering one without expecting rent was something I chose to do because of the circumstances. They’re family, even if distantly related, and they needed a safe place to rebuild.

The Decision to Help:

What made you feel like it was the right thing to do to offer your property to this family?

The timing worked out. One of my properties became vacant and needed substantial renovation. Ahmed, though not a DIY expert, was willing to learn. He stayed with us while fixing it up, and that effort gave him a sense of purpose and ownership in creating a space for his family.

How did you get in touch with the family, and how did the process unfold?

I reconnected with Ahmed on Facebook not long before the pandemic. He had left Baghdad at 18 to study medicine in Ukraine, where he later met and married Alona. We offered him a spare room at our home, and once the other property was ready, he moved in. Alona and their son joined after a long and difficult visa process.

Did you have any concerns when you first decided to open your home, and how did you overcome them?

Not really. Ahmed is family. He’s always been respectful, helpful, and grateful. He still visits often and helps out with our garden and household tasks.

The Experience:

What was the first meeting like when the family arrived? Was there an instant connection?

Yes, we’d already developed a connection through messages and calls, and it only deepened once they arrived. Alona was naturally homesick at first — especially after seeing news coverage of their bombed-out street. But with time and support, she began to settle.

How did it feel to know that you were providing this family with not just a home, but a sense of security?

It felt incredibly fulfilling. Seeing them rebuild their lives, especially watching their son Mustafa become more confident and fluent in English, has been so rewarding.

Have you been able to keep in touch with them since they moved in? What has the relationship been like?

Absolutely. Ahmed still comes around to help. Alona is now training to become a teaching assistant. We've become closely connected — it feels more like extended family now.

Impact & Reflection:

How has this experience changed your perspective on life, or on the power of helping others?

It’s reinforced what I’ve always believed: small acts of kindness can have life-changing impact. As an Occupational Therapist, that was always my philosophy — support and dignity can go a long way.

Is there anything you've learned from the family that has impacted you in a positive way?

Yes, their resilience. Alona especially has impressed me with how quickly she learned English and adapted to life here. And watching Mustafa transform from a shy child into a confident, engaged boy has been nothing short of inspiring.

Have you seen any positive changes in the family since they’ve been in your property?

Definitely. They’ve grown more confident, more settled. They’ve integrated into the community while still staying true to their Ukrainian roots.

Moving Forward

Would you consider doing something similar for other families in need in the future?

At our age, it’s unlikely we’ll do it again — but I’d happily mentor someone else through the process. It's incredibly worthwhile.

If you could give others one piece of advice about helping those in need, what would it be?

Be open to differences. That’s how we build real community — through sharing, listening, and supporting one another.

Fun & Personal:

On a lighter note, has the family introduced you to any new Ukrainian traditions or foods?

Yes! Alona is a wonderful cook. But just to clarify — when someone was sick, she made chicken soup for her husband, not me! Though I did enjoy some, and it reminded me of the comforting soups I used to have in Iraq.

What’s been the most rewarding part of this entire experience for you?

Watching Mustafa flourish. He hugs me every time he visits, speaks perfect English, and has completely come out of his shell. It’s beautiful to see.

Do you have a favourite moment or memory with the family that stands out?

Yes — the day Ahmed got his visa. Queen Camilla had visited Shrewsbury that day, and Ahmed told her about his medical training. She said, “You will be a doctor,” and just an hour later, he received a call from the Home Office. It felt like magic.

Closing:

If someone else was thinking about offering their property for a similar cause, what would you say to encourage them?

Do it — and don’t be afraid. It’s one of the most meaningful things you can do. If you need support, I’d be happy to guide you through it.