"Suspicious male" - here's what police are doing after reports of man in rural areas

Officers have been carrying out patrols and visits across Shrewsbury Rural areas today (Wednesday ).

PCSO Lyn Birch, of the Shrewsbury Rural East Safer Neighbourhood team, said: "Patrols and visits have been conducted across Shrewsbury Rural areas today.

"We have received recent reports of a suspicious male seen in Buildwas. High visibility patrols have been conducted in the area to reassure residents."