Here's why firefighters were called to a town centre street in Shrewsbury
Firefighters were scrambled to reports of a fire in the open in a town centre street in Shrewsbury.
By David Tooley
One crew from the town's fire station was scrambled to St Mary's Street at 2.37pm on Wednesday .
When they got there they found a bin on fire.
But it didn't take long for crews to use a hose reel jet and stop the problem.
They sent their incident stop message just four minutes later.