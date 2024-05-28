Locally-sourced food and locally-sourced art: Diners get a taste of artist's work as they eat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Victoria Ireland has joined forces with The Walrus in Lower Claremont Bank, Shrewsbury town centre, to feature a collection of her abstract work.

She said: "The way they create their dishes is really artistic. I approached the restaurant to see if they would like to feature some of my art and so it went from there.

"I studied art and recently I've been doing more in my spare time. I feel it's good for my soul."

Victoria has sold paintings to customers in the Netherlands, Germany and Australia.

Victoria Ireland's paintings are being featured on the walls of The Walrus restaurant in Shrewsbury

